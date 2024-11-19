MetalsGrove Mining Director’s Strategic Interest Shift

Metalsgrove Mining Ltd. (AU:MGA) has released an update.

MetalsGrove Mining Limited has announced a significant change in the indirect interests of its director, Lijun Yang, who has acquired 4.5 million performance rights following shareholder approval at the company’s recent AGM. This move indicates a strategic shift and could impact the company’s future performance, drawing attention from investors interested in the mining sector. The acquisition adds to Yang’s existing holdings of 5 million fully paid ordinary shares and 5 million listed options.

