Metalsgrove Exec Acquires Major Share Stake

May 28, 2024 — 09:19 pm EDT

Metalsgrove Mining Ltd. (AU:MGA) has released an update.

In a recent update, Metalsgrove Mining Ltd announced a significant change in director Lijun Yang’s interest, with the acquisition of 5 million fully paid ordinary shares and an equal number of listed options, valued at $200,000. The change, effective as of May 27, 2024, was part of the underwriting process for an Entitlement Offer made on April 29, 2024. No securities were disposed of during this transaction.

