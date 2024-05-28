Metalsgrove Director Bolsters Shareholdings

Metalsgrove Mining Ltd. (AU:MGA) has released an update.

Metalsgrove Mining Limited has disclosed a significant change in the interests of Director Haidong Chi, as per the ASX listing rules. Chi’s directorial adjustments include the acquisition of 5 million new fully paid ordinary shares and an equal number of listed options, with no disposals reported. This move, resulting from the entitlement offer mentioned in the company’s recent prospectus, considerably increases Chi’s stakes in the company.

