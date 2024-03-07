METALS-Zinc prices touch 5-week high on South Korean smelter output cut

Updates prices, adds quotes

March 7 (Reuters) - Zinc futures rose to their highest level in five weeks on Thursday, as output reduction at a smelter in South Korea threatened supply, but tepid demand in major consumer China capped gains.

However, the demand for zinc was subdued in China.

Combined zinc inventories in SHFE and LME warehouses were hovering near the highest since May 2021, exchange data showed.

SHFE copper rose 0.6% to 69,450 yuan ($9,647.98) a metric ton by 0631 GMT, having hit 69,580 yuan earlier in the session, its highest since Feb. 1.

Prices were supported by the reassurance that the United States would likely cut rates in the coming months.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN rose to $60 a ton on Wednesday, the highest since Jan. 19, indicating an improving appetite for copper imports into China.

Unwrought copper imports into China rose2.6% in the first two months of 2024.

Meanwhile, LME copper CMCU3 fell 0.2% to $8,559 a ton, as uncertainty over demand and the lack of details on Chinese stimulus measures disappointed.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged up 0.5% at 19,130 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 increased 0.7% to 136,530 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was up 0.3% at 16,055 yuan and tin SSNcv1 rose 1.4% to 221,770 yuan.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.1% to $2,233.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3was nearly flat at $17,720, lead CMPB3 rose 0.7% to $2,079.50, and tin CMSN3 advanced 0.1% to $27,205.

($1 = 7.1984 yuan)

