METALS-Zinc prices extend gains on supply risks, dwindling inventories

April 13 (Reuters) - Zinc prices rose for a fourth session on Wednesday after a drop in production from top producer China and output cuts in Europe due of record-high power prices raised concerns over supply shortfalls amid low inventories.

China's refined zinc output fell on both an annual and monthly basis in March as the COVID-19 outbreak disrupted transportation of raw materials, state-backed research house Antaike said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange CMZN3 was up 1.1% at $4,425 a tonne, as of 0218 GMT, the highest since April 4.

* The most-traded May zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SZNcv1 jumped 2.9% to 28,310 yuan ($4,447.20) a tonne, its highest level since March 8.

* INVENTORIES: Zinc stocks in LME-registered warehouses MZNSTX-TOTAL at 120,825 tonnes are at their lowest since June 2020 and down more than 40% since December.

* COPPER: Uganda said on Tuesday it was inviting expressions of interest from investors to restart a vast copper mine in the country's west that also holds significant cobalt deposits.

* China's exports rose 13.4% in yuan terms in January-March from a year earlier, while imports increased 7.5%, customs data showed on Wednesday.

* DOLLAR: The U.S. dollar index .DXY hovered near May 2020 highs after digesting a slightly softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data. USD/

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by U.S. inflation figures that were better than markets' worst expectations, which caused U.S. yields to pause their march higher, though Chinese and Hong Kong stocks remained pressured by COVID-19. MKTS/GLOB

