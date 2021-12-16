METALS-Zinc jumps 4.5% as power prices prompt Nyrstar to shut French plant

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai zinc prices jumped as much as 4.5% on Friday to their highest level in more than one month, after miner Nyrstar NYR.BR said it would shutter its plant in France due to high power prices, stoking concerns over tightness in supply.

The most-traded January zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SZNcv1 was up 3.8% at 24,030 yuan ($3,773.02) a tonne, as of 0240 GMT. Earlier in the session, the contract climbed to a peak since Nov. 2 at 24,160 yuan.

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange CMZN3 gained 0.5% to $3,438 a tonne. In the previous session, prices touched a high since Oct. 25 at $3,482.

Belgium-based Nyrstar will shutter its zinc plant in Auby from the first week of January 2022. The plant, which also produces lead, is the latest to fall victim to higher gas prices, including Glencore's Portovesme plant and some of Nyrstar's other European operations.

The premium of LME cash zinc over the three-month contract MZN0-3 rose to $43 a tonne, its highest since Dec. 7, indicating tightening nearby supplies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper CMCU3 was flat at $9,504.5 a tonne, aluminium CMAL3 rose 1.1% to $2,695 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 was 0.5% higher at $19,715 a tonne, lead CMPB3 was up 0.3% at $2,315 a tonne and tin CMSN3 rose 0.5% to $38,885 a tonne.

* ShFE copper SCFcv1 climbed 2% to 69,320 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 gained 2.5% to 19,535 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 rose 2.6% to 145,330 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 was up 2.3% at 15,705 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 was 2.4% higher at 286,020 yuan a tonne.

* The world's third-largest tin producer, Malaysia Smelting Corp (MSC), has told customers it has delayed a plan to lift a force majeure during which its operations were suspended, until Dec. 20, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

* Miner Nexa Resources NEXA.N, controlled by Brazilian holding company Votorantim SA, said on Thursday it had resumed production at its Cerro Lindo zinc mine in Peru after suspending it earlier this week due to a road blockade protests.

* Lead demand may get a boost in 2022 as battery makers opt for cheaper alternatives to lithium, Chinese research house Antaike said on Thursday.

* Asian stock markets and the U.S. dollar struggled for traction on Friday after a rush of central bank meetings underlined the growing threat posed by a spike in global inflation, while fears about the omicron variant of COVID-19 added to a cautious mood. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 6.3689 Chinese yuan)

