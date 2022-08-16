METALS-Zinc hits two-month peak on fears of shortages after Nyrstar move

(Adds analyst comment and LONDON dateline, updates prices)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Zinc prices surged to their strongest in two months on Tuesday after production was suspended at a Dutch smelter amid high power prices, stoking fears of shortages.

Benchmark zinc on the London Metal Exchange jumped 6.6% to $3,797.50 a tonne by 1030 GMT, the highest since June 9.

Nyrstar said it would put its zinc smelting operations at Budel in the Netherlands on care and maintenance from Sept. 1.

Nyrstar had already cut output by up to 50% at its three European zinc smelters while Glencore warned this month that "the current energy supply and price environment poses a significant threat".

"That theme is ongoing due to tightness in the electricity and power market in Europe," said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International.

"Market inventories have fallen to very low levels and we would expect stocks to continue to fall in Europe."

Low water levels on the Rhine were an added concern, she said.

Dutch gas for September hit the highest levels since March this week, boosted by hot weather in Europe.

Citi upgraded its zinc price forecast for the next three months on Monday to $3,200 a tonne from $2,800, saying it expected concern about an economic downturn would weigh on all base metals prices, but zinc would outperform.

"We project greater forecast cuts to European zinc smelter output as winter power shortages play out," Citi said in a note.

LME aluminium , which is also an energy-intensive metal, gained 2.1% to $2,439 a tonne.

Aluminium producer Henan Zhongfu Industrial said it was suspending production this week as China's Sichuan province rationed industrial electricity consumption in its most severe heat wave in 60 years.

In other metals, LME copper edged up 0.2% to $7,992 a tonne, nickel climbed 1.5% to $22,335, lead added 0.2% to $2,182 and tin slipped 0.5% to $24,605.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

[TOP/MTL] or [MET/L]

($1 = 6.7953 yuan) (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Robert Birsel) ((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview

COMEX copper futures All metals news

[MTL] All commodities news

[C] Foreign exchange rates

SPEED GUIDES )) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/ (UPDATE 3)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.