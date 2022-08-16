METALS-Zinc hits two-month peak on fears of shortages after Nyrstar move
(Adds analyst comment and LONDON dateline, updates prices)
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Zinc prices surged to their strongest in two months on Tuesday after production was suspended at a Dutch smelter amid high power prices, stoking fears of shortages.
Benchmark zinc on the London Metal Exchange
Nyrstar
Nyrstar had already cut output by up to 50% at its three
European zinc smelters while Glencore
"That theme is ongoing due to tightness in the electricity and power market in Europe," said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International.
"Market inventories have fallen to very low levels and we would expect stocks to continue to fall in Europe."
Low water levels on the Rhine were an added concern, she said.
Dutch gas for September
Citi upgraded its zinc price forecast for the next three months on Monday to $3,200 a tonne from $2,800, saying it expected concern about an economic downturn would weigh on all base metals prices, but zinc would outperform.
"We project greater forecast cuts to European zinc smelter output as winter power shortages play out," Citi said in a note.
LME aluminium
Aluminium producer Henan Zhongfu Industrial said it was suspending production this week as China's Sichuan province rationed industrial electricity consumption in its most severe heat wave in 60 years.
In other metals, LME copper edged up 0.2% to $7,992 a tonne,
nickel
