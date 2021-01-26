METALS-Zinc falls to more than 2-month low on rising inventories

HANOI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Zinc prices fell on Wednesday to their lowest in more than two months after stockpiles in exchange warehouses jumped ahead of a traditionally weak demand season in top consumer China.

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange CMZN3 shed as much as 0.8% to $2,634.50 a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 13, 2020.

The most-traded March zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SZNcv1 dropped to 19,735 yuan ($3,054.39) a tonne, a level unseen since Nov. 4, 2020.

Zinc is now the worst performer year-to-date among the base metal complex on both exchanges, down 4.1% on the LME and 5.3% on the ShFE.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Zinc inventories in LME warehouses MZNSTX-TOTAL surged to 235,025 tonnes, their highest since September 2018, while ShFE stockpiles of the metal ZN-STX-SGH rose to 43,240 tonnes, the highest since Dec. 11, 2020.

* China is nearing its week-long Lunar New Year holiday from Feb. 11 to 17, when demand for metals usually slows due to lower industrial activities. CN/HOLIDAY

* Cash zinc on the LME has been trading at a discount to the three-month contract CMZN0-3 since June 2020, indicating abundant nearby supplies.

* LME copper CMCU3 fell 0.4% to $7,978.50 a tonne by 0254 GMT and aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.2% to $2,015.50 a tonne, while nickel CMNI3 rose 0.3% to $18,105 a tonne.

* ShFE nickel SNIcv1 dropped 1.3% to 133,720 yuan a tonne and copper SCFcv1 eased 0.1% to 58,770 yuan a tonne, while tin SSNcv1 rose 0.8% to 172,160 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.4612 yuan)

