Commodities

METALS-Zinc falls to more than 2-month low on rising inventories

Contributor
Mai Nguyen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Zinc prices fell on Wednesday to their lowest in more than two months after stockpiles in exchange warehouses jumped ahead of a traditionally weak demand season in top consumer China.

HANOI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Zinc prices fell on Wednesday to their lowest in more than two months after stockpiles in exchange warehouses jumped ahead of a traditionally weak demand season in top consumer China.

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange CMZN3 shed as much as 0.8% to $2,634.50 a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 13, 2020.

The most-traded March zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SZNcv1 dropped to 19,735 yuan ($3,054.39) a tonne, a level unseen since Nov. 4, 2020.

Zinc is now the worst performer year-to-date among the base metal complex on both exchanges, down 4.1% on the LME and 5.3% on the ShFE.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Zinc inventories in LME warehouses MZNSTX-TOTAL surged to 235,025 tonnes, their highest since September 2018, while ShFE stockpiles of the metal ZN-STX-SGH rose to 43,240 tonnes, the highest since Dec. 11, 2020.

* China is nearing its week-long Lunar New Year holiday from Feb. 11 to 17, when demand for metals usually slows due to lower industrial activities. CN/HOLIDAY

* Cash zinc on the LME has been trading at a discount to the three-month contract CMZN0-3 since June 2020, indicating abundant nearby supplies.

* LME copper CMCU3 fell 0.4% to $7,978.50 a tonne by 0254 GMT and aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.2% to $2,015.50 a tonne, while nickel CMNI3 rose 0.3% to $18,105 a tonne.

* ShFE nickel SNIcv1 dropped 1.3% to 133,720 yuan a tonne and copper SCFcv1 eased 0.1% to 58,770 yuan a tonne, while tin SSNcv1 rose 0.8% to 172,160 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L MARKETS NEWS

* Asian equities looked set to rise, bouncing back from a steep sell-off on Tuesday, while Australian stocks were seen opening weaker in a catch-up after a Tuesday holiday. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1330 US Durable Goods Dec

1900 U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee

announces its decision on interest rates followed by

statement

1930 U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news

conference

($1 = 6.4612 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular