METALS-Zinc falls on weak steel demand, strong dollar

March 27 (Reuters) - Zinc prices slid on Wednesday to hit their lowest in more than three weeks, as a firm dollar and weakening demand from the steel sector weighed on the market.

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMZN3 eased 0.4% to $2,432 per metric ton by 0221 GMT, having fallen to a low of $2,430 earlier in the session, the weakest since March 4.

The most-traded May zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SZNcv1 shed 1.8% to 20,765 yuan ($2,873.33) a ton. Earlier in the session, it lost as much as 2% to 20,740 yuan, the lowest since March 6.

Zinc inventories in LME and SHFE warehouses have been rising, pushing the discount of the LME cash zinc contract to the three-month contract to $50.83 a ton on Tuesday, the biggest since November 1991.

In top consumer China, a lack of sufficient capital has slowed the construction of infrastructure and property projects in the first quarter of 2024, weakening demand for zinc.

The dollar steadied in the wake of more strong U.S. economic data. A stronger dollar makes the greenback-priced metals more expensive for other currency holders. FRX/

LME copper CMCU3 shed 0.5% to $8,822 a ton, aluminium CMAL3 declined 0.5% to $2,291.50, nickel CMNI3 edged down 0.2% at $16,605, lead CMPB3 fell 0.3% to $2,013.50 and tin CMSN3 lost 0.2% to $27,400.

SHFE copper SCFcv1 was 0.3% lower at 71,950 yuan a ton, aluminium SAFcv1 declined 0.9% to 19,370 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 2.4% to 129,440 yuan, lead SPBcv1 eased 0.3% to 16,140 yuan and tin SSNcv1 edged down 0.3% to 222,790 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 Euro Zone Consumer Confidence Final March

1100 France Unemployment Class A Feb

1100 Brazil IGP-M Inflation Index March

1600 Russia Industrial Output Feb

2350 Japan Bank of Japan to release summary of

opinions from board members at its Mar.

18-19 policy meeting

-- Japan Bank of Japan board member Naoki Tamura

delivers speech, news conference

($1 = 7.2268 yuan)

