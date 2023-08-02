News & Insights

Metals X (MLXEF) Price Target Increased by 10.38% to 0.25

August 02, 2023

The average one-year price target for Metals X (OTC:MLXEF) has been revised to 0.25 / share. This is an increase of 10.38% from the prior estimate of 0.23 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.25 to a high of 0.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.87% from the latest reported closing price of 0.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metals X. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLXEF is 0.01%, a decrease of 27.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 10,683K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MLXEF / Metals X Ltd Shares Held by Institutions

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,987K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,509K shares, representing a decrease of 17.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLXEF by 42.38% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,116K shares. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 1,490K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,460K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLXEF by 33.50% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 606K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing an increase of 7.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLXEF by 21.39% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 450K shares. No change in the last quarter.

