Metals X Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Metals X Limited has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 98,238 ordinary fully paid securities on December 2, 2024, bringing the total number of shares bought back to over 12 million. This strategic move is part of the company’s continuous efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

