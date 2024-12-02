News & Insights

Metals X Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

December 02, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

Metals X Limited (AU:MLX) has released an update.

Metals X Limited has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 98,238 ordinary fully paid securities on December 2, 2024, bringing the total number of shares bought back to over 12 million. This strategic move is part of the company’s continuous efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

