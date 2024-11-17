News & Insights

Metals X Limited Reveals Promising Tin Exploration Results

November 17, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

Metals X Limited (AU:MLX) has released an update.

Metals X Limited reports promising drilling results at the Ringrose Prospect within the Renison Tin Operations, highlighting significant tin mineralization in recent explorations. The strategic location near existing infrastructure suggests potential for cost-effective development, enhancing Renison’s long-term prospects. These developments may pique the interest of investors looking at the company’s future growth potential in the tin market.

