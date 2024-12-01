Metals X Limited Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Metals X Limited (AU:MLX) has released an update.

Metals X Limited continues its on-market buy-back program, repurchasing a total of 600,597 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, contributing to an overall total of 11,572,290 securities bought back. This strategic move aims to bolster shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available in the market.

