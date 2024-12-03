News & Insights

Metals X Limited Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

December 03, 2024 — 07:57 pm EST

Metals X Limited (AU:MLX) has released an update.

Metals X Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of 801,789 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, bringing the total to over 12 million. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital management as the company continues its buy-back activities.

