News & Insights

Stocks

Metals X Limited Boosts Share Buy-Back Program

November 28, 2024 — 07:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metals X Limited (AU:MLX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Metals X Limited has announced a recent update on its ongoing buy-back program, with a total of 737,065 ordinary shares repurchased on the previous day, adding to the 10,835,225 shares bought back earlier. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to consolidate its shareholding, potentially enhancing stock value and investor appeal.

For further insights into AU:MLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MLXEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.