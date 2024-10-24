News & Insights

Metals X Limited Advances Eco-Friendly Tin Project

October 24, 2024 — 03:47 am EDT

Metals X Limited (AU:MLX) has released an update.

Metals X Limited is advancing its Renison Tailings Retreatment Project in Tasmania, aiming to transform mining waste into valuable resources. The project promises environmental benefits by minimizing waste, maximizing resource reuse, and supporting local businesses, while catering to increased tin demand due to its role in clean energy technologies. With a 50% stake in the venture, Metals X is preparing a full environmental impact statement and updating feasibility studies for a potential investment decision.

