Metals X Limited Achieves Record Tin Production

Metals X Limited reports a record-breaking quarter for its Renison Tin Operation, achieving the highest tin production period on record with 2,899 tonnes of tin-in-concentrate. The company’s strategic initiatives, including investments and a share buy-back, have strengthened its financial position, with a significant increase in cash holdings to $197.54 million. The company’s focus on safety and environmental initiatives continues to progress, ensuring sustainable growth.

