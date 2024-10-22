News & Insights

Stocks

Metals X Limited Achieves Record Tin Production

October 22, 2024 — 10:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metals X Limited (AU:MLX) has released an update.

Metals X Limited reports a record-breaking quarter for its Renison Tin Operation, achieving the highest tin production period on record with 2,899 tonnes of tin-in-concentrate. The company’s strategic initiatives, including investments and a share buy-back, have strengthened its financial position, with a significant increase in cash holdings to $197.54 million. The company’s focus on safety and environmental initiatives continues to progress, ensuring sustainable growth.

For further insights into AU:MLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MLXEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.