Metals X (ASX:MLX) Price Target Decreased by 28.57% to 0.31

The average one-year price target for Metals X (ASX:MLX) has been revised to 0.31 / share. This is an decrease of 28.57% from the prior estimate of 0.43 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.30 to a high of 0.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.52% from the latest reported closing price of 0.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metals X. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLX is 0.01%, an increase of 12.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.52% to 10,567K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 3,509K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,679K shares, representing a decrease of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLX by 15.15% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,116K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 1,460K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares, representing an increase of 11.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLX by 80.77% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 559K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares, representing an increase of 10.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLX by 33.86% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 450K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

