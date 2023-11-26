Metals X (ASX:MLX) Price Target Decreased by 14.29% to 0.24

The average one-year price target for Metals X (ASX:MLX) has been revised to 0.24 / share. This is an decrease of 14.29% from the prior estimate of 0.29 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.20 to a high of 0.29 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.98% from the latest reported closing price of 0.28 / share.

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metals X. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLX is 0.01%, a decrease of 3.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.45% to 9,032K shares.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,987K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,116K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 633K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares, representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLX by 15.18% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 450K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 255K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

