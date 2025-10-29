Metals X (ASX:MLX) Price Target Increased by 34.62% to 0.89

The average one-year price target for Metals X (ASX:MLX) has been revised to $0.89 / share. This is an increase of 34.62% from the prior estimate of $0.66 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.81 to a high of $1.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.26% from the latest reported closing price of $0.80 / share.

Metals X Maintains 1.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.26%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metals X. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLX is 0.01%, an increase of 24.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.94% to 22,368K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 4,489K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 3,848K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,078K shares , representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLX by 20.17% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,912K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,645K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLX by 6.58% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,768K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,005K shares , representing an increase of 27.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLX by 34.10% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,375K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares , representing an increase of 38.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLX by 39.04% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.