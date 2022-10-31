METALS-Weaker dollar lifts copper as markets await U.S. Fed decision

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday as a weaker U.S. dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, although lacklustre data from top consumer China fanned demand concerns and capped gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 1.2% at $7,540 a tonne, as of 0223 GMT, and the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 1.2% to 63,120 yuan ($8,623.07) a tonne.

The dollar .DXY eased slightly, taking a breather from a rally in the previous session, with the U.S. Federal Reserve likely to deliver another sizable interest increase, but could also potentially slow down the pace of rate hike in December.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.7% to $2,238 a tonne, tin CMSN3 increased 0.7% to $17,745 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 edged up 0.1% to $2,700 a tonne.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 jumped 3.8% to 188,930 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 gained 0.5% to 17,885 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 rose 0.4% to 159,130 yuan a tonne, while zinc SZNcv1 fell 2.6% to 22,465 yuan a tonne.

However, gains were capped on demand concerns amid poor data and rising coronavirus cases and restrictions in China.

China, the world's top consumer of metals, saw slowing factory activities in October due to protracted COVID-19 restrictions, raising concerns of tepid demand for metals.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0330 Australia RBA Cash Rate Nov

0700 UK Nationwide house price MM, YY Oct

0930 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI Final Oct

1345 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final Oct

1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI Oct

-- US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market

Committee starts its two-day meeting on

interest rates

($1 = 7.3199 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

