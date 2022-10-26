METALS-Weakening dollar pushes industrial metals prices higher

Updates throughout, changes dateline to London

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Most industrial metals prices rose on Wednesday as hopes for a slower pace of U.S. interest rate rises boosted global stock markets and weakened the dollar, making dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies. MKTS/GLOB

Weak U.S. economic data reinforced a sense among investors that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy less aggressively and therefore inflict less damage on the economy and demand for commodities.

In China, the biggest metals consumer, the yuan registered its biggest one-day rise against the dollar since 2020 as the change in U.S. interest rate expectations was joined by news that state-owned banks were selling dollars to stabilise the currency. CNY=CFXS

The yuan fell on Tuesday to its weakest against the dollar since 2007.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.4% at $7,627.50 a tonne by 0959 GMT and aluminium CMAL3 rose 3.1% to $2,283.50.

Copper and aluminium, however, have lost 30% and 45% respectively since peaks in March, driven down by slowing global economic growth that weakened metals demand, hit stock markets and pushed the dollar to 20-year highs.

"The market is enjoying the tailwind from the weaker dollar," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

But he said confirmation of a change of direction from the Fed would be needed to convince investors that the worst tightening is over and that without this metals prices were unlikely to rise too far.

Supply of many metals remains tight and stockpiles are low, giving some support to prices. 0#LMESTX-TOTAL

Also hanging over the market is the possibility that the LME will block Russian metal from its trading system, disrupting supply.

LME zinc CMZN3 was up 1.3% at $2,283.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 rose 0.7% to $22,475 and lead CMPB3 gained 0.7% to $1,882.50 while tin CMSN3 slipped by 0.2% to $18,450.

