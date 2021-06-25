METALS-U.S. infrastructure deal gives copper a helping hand

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Friday after U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal valued at $1.2 trillion over eight years, which helped reinforce expectations of stronger demand.

Benchmark copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.6% at $9,479 a tonne at 1042 GMT.

Prices of the metal used in the power and construction industries are up about 5% this week, partly due to perceptions that there would be no imminent tightening of monetary policy in the United States.

"It's been a U.S.-led week, the Fed is walking things back a bit and the infrastructure plan added to impetus," said Citi analyst Oliver Nugent. "This is a year when demand growth is really all about the world outside China."

Metals markets typically focus on China, which accounts for about half of global consumption of industrial metals.

INVENTORIES: Copper stocks in LME registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL at 210,975 tonnes are up nearly 90% since May 12 and at their highest since July last year.

Most of that copper - 203,875 tonnes - is on warrant meaning it is available to the market.

"That is the highest on warrant number since the depth of the pandemic," said Nugent, adding that demand for copper goods was high, but that consumers were using their inventories of the metal instead of buying it.

TIN: Yunnan Tin 000960.SZ said in a regulatory filing it would suspend production at its main smelter from June 28 for no more than 45 days for maintenance.

"According to preliminary calculations by the company's production department, the suspension of production has no significant impact on the company's annual production plan."

The news, however, added to worries about severe shortages, which propelled tin prices to their highest in a decade to $33,181 a tonne earlier this month.

Three-month tin CMSN3 was up 0.3% at $30,720 a tonne.

OTHER METALS: Aluminium CMAL3 added 1.1% at $2,466, zinc CMZN3 rose 0.4% to $2,929, lead CMPB3 gained 0.3% to $2,226 and nickel CMNI3 climbed 0.8% to $18,545.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Robert Birsel)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.