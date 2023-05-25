METALS-Tin prices rise as Wa region in Myanmar reiterates mining ban

May 25 (Reuters) - Tin prices rose on Thursday on supply worry after a major tin producing region in Myanmar reiterated its plan to suspend mining later this year.

A detailed plan to suspend all mining activities in the Wa region in Myanmar from Aug. 1 was released earlier this month, the International Tin Association (ITA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It sends a strong message to the mining sector about the (Wa) government's unwavering commitment to promote sustainable mining practices, protect the environment, and safeguard the welfare of mine workers," the ITA said.

Three-month tin on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 1.9% to $24,415 a tonne by 0528 GMT, while the most-traded June tin contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 2% to 198,630 yuan ($28,736.56) a tonne.

The suspension announcement last month sent tin prices sky-rocketing, with China's Yunnan Tin 000960.SZ, the world's top refined tin producer, saying the mining halt could lead to a further tightening of global tin supply.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.3% to $2,197 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 declined 1.9% to $2,269 a tonne, lead CMPB3 eased 0.2% to $2,044 a tonne, while copper CMCU3 rose 0.1% to $7,907 a tonne and nickel CMNI3 increased 1.3% to $20,995 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 shed 1.1% to 17,525 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 declined 2.8% to 18,910 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 eased 0.3% to 15,235 yuan a tonne, copper SCFcv1 dropped 1.2% 63,190 yuan a tonne while nickel SNIcv1 rose 1.5% to 166,470 yuan a tonne.

