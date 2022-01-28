METALS-Supply worries lift aluminium, copper weighed down by stronger dollar

Recasts, updates prices, adds analyst quote

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices jumped on Friday to their highest in more than three months, with the London benchmark on course for a fourth straight weekly gain, underpinned by supply concerns, while a firmer dollar weighed on copper.

Three-month aluminium CMAL3 on the London Metal Exchange rose 1% to $3,128 a tonne by 0719 GMT. It touched $3,134 earlier in the session, its highest since Oct. 19.

Shanghai aluminium SAFcv1 ended daytime trading 2.1% higher at 21,950 yuan ($3,451.10) a tonne, its loftiest since Oct. 25, and was poised for an eight straight weekly gain ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday in China from Jan. 31.

"There is a substantial risk that exports could be impacted by potential sanctions on Russia, which could drive a spike in prices of the metals that Russia produces," Citi analysts wrote in a note.

Russia, a major aluminium producer, said on Thursday it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns in their standoff over Ukraine, but both sides kept the door open to further dialogue.

London copper CMCU3 was down 0.5% at $9,734 a tonne, extending losses from the previous session, while Shanghai copper SCFcv1 slipped 0.3% to 70,290 yuan a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The U.S. dollar was headed for its best week in seven months after breaking through key levels against the euro as traders priced in a year of aggressive Fed rate hikes.

* A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies, while higher U.S. interest rates could trim liquidity in financial markets and dampen economic recovery prospects and metals demand.

* Low inventories at exchanges and top metals consumer China's stepped-up monetary easing to shore up its slowing economy are also supporting a bull case for metals this year, Citi analysts said.

* LME zinc CMZN3 rose 0.8% to $3,660 a tonne, tin CMSN3 advanced 0.5% to $42,105, and lead CMPB3 gained 0.1% to 2315.50, while nickel CMNI3 dropped 0.5% to $22,285.

* Shanghai zinc SZNcv1 climbed 2% to 25,295 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 gained 0.9% to 329,600 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 shed 1.3% to 163,750 yuan and lead SPBcv1 fell 1.3% to 15,210 yuan.

($1 = 6.3603 yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Subhranshu Sahu)

