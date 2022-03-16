METALS-Supply risks buoy aluminium; LME nickel trading resumption in focus

By Eileen Soreng

March 16 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices rose on Wednesday, underpinned by supply concerns from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with traders also awaiting the resumption of nickel trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME) later in the day.

Three-month aluminium on the LME CMAL3 rose 1% to $3,310.5 a tonne by 0600 GMT, having hit a one-month low on Tuesday.

The most-traded April aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 was up 0.8% at 21,895 yuan ($3,449.39) a tonne.

"The market still realizes that growth is going to be there, while we still have the supply risks due to the self-imposed sanctions, sanctions in general," said Dominic Schnider, strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management.

"With that kind of risks in mind, the market should trade on the stable side. China data was also quite encouraging, beating expectations," he added.

Data on Tuesday showed, top metals consumer, China's economy perked up in the first two months of 2022, although a surge in Omicron cases, property weakness and heightened global uncertainties weighed on the outlook.

Vice Premier Liu He said on Wednesday China will roll out policy steps favourable for its capital markets, buoying sentiments further.

In eastern Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said peace talks were sounding more realistic but more time was needed, while Russian strikes continued and more sanctions on Moscow were announced on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, caution prevailed ahead of nickel trading on the LME, which is due to resume at 0800 GMT after being shut on March 8 when prices doubled to more than $100,000 per tonne in a matter of hours.

Price moves for nickel will be constrained to 5% above or below the last closing price before the suspension, the exchange said on Tuesday.

"All hands on deck, preparing for nickel reopening," a Singapore-based trader said, adding "ShFE prices continue to trade about $17,500 below LME's closing prices, so we are likely to trade limit down."

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper CMCU3 gained 1.2% to $10,026 a tonne, lead CMPB3 rose 0.9% to $2,262.5, zinc CMZN3 inched 0.1% higher to $3,802 and tin CMSN3 eased 0.1% to $43,080.

* ShFE copper SCFcv1 rose 0.9% to 72,140 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 was up 0.6% at 15,100 yuan, tin SSNcv1 gained 2% to 333,600 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 climbed 3.1% to 214,330 yuan and zinc SZNcv1 was 0.5% higher at 25,350 yuan.

* Stocks of aluminium in LME-registered warehouses MALSTX-TOTAL were at 742,200 tonnes, their lowest level since 2007.

* Indonesian state miner PT Aneka Tambang's nickel ore production and sales doubled in 2021 from a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

($1 = 6.3475 Chinese yuan renminbi)

