METALS-Supply jitters buoy aluminium; LME nickel trading restart in focus

March 16 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices edged higher on Wednesday underpinned by supply concerns, while traders also kept a close eye on the resumption of nickel trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME) later in the day.

Three-month aluminium on the LME CMAL3 rose 0.2% to $3,283 a tonne by 0235 GMT. Prices hit a one-month trough on Tuesday, as rising coronavirus cases in top metals consumer China dampened demand outlook.

The most-traded April aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 edged 0.2% higher to 21,770 yuan ($3,423.49) a tonne.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said peace talks were sounding more realistic but more time was needed, while Russian strikes continued and more sanctions on Moscow were announced on Tuesday.

Stocks of aluminium in LME-registered warehouses MALSTX-TOTAL were at 742,200 tonnes, their lowest level since 2007.

Nickel was due to resume trading on the LME at 0800 GMT with price moves constrained to 5% above or below the last closing price before the suspension.

* LME copper CMCU3 rose 0.4% to $9,941 a tonne, lead CMPB3 gained 1.1% to $2,265.5, zinc CMZN3 eased 0.3% to $3,787.5 and tin CMSN3 fell 0.2% to $43,015.

* ShFE copper SCFcv1 rose 0.3% to 71,680 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 rose 0.4% to 15,080 yuan, tin SSNcv1 gained 1.7% to 332,370 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 climbed 2.4% to 212,020 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.7% to 25,045 yuan.

* China's Tsingshan Holding Group has reached an agreement with banks, under which they will not make margin calls on or close out the producer's nickel positions on the LME, the company said on Monday, a move sources said should help calm the market.

* Russian mining giant Nornickel GMKN.MM on Tuesday said it was not changing its long-term view on the metals sector and that it would continue to carry out its plans, despite acknowledging logistical issues.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee is expected to raise borrowing costs by a quarter of a percentage point at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

* Asian share markets rose on a rebound in battered Chinese stocks and ahead of a closely watched meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, while oil prices remained volatile as investors' weighed the outcome of peace talks on Ukraine. MKTS/GLOB

* The U.S. dollar index recovered after falling on Tuesday, as volatile oil prices impacted the euro and markets grappled with the significance of talks between Russia and Ukraine and indications that COVID lockdowns will crimp economic growth in China. USD/

