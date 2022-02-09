Commodities

METALS-Supply fears prop up London aluminium near 13-1/2-year high

Eileen Soreng Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

London aluminium prices hovered close to a more than a decade high on Wednesday, supported by concerns over a supply shortage with disruptions in Europe and China.

Feb 9 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices hovered close to a more than a decade high on Wednesday, supported by concerns over a supply shortage with disruptions in Europe and China.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 was up 0.6% at $3,200.5 a tonne, as of 0650 GMT. On Tuesday prices touched $3,236, a peak since July 2008.

The most-traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 gained 2.4% to 22,860 yuan ($3,592.76) a tonne, having earlier hit a peak since Oct. 22.

"A high energy price environment, coupled with decarbonisation policies, creates a challenging backdrop for aluminium supply growth," Standard Chartered said in a note.

Earlier this week, Slovak aluminium smelter Slovalco said it had cut output to about 60% of capacity because of the high cost of power and emissions allowances and a lack of government compensation.

On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs raised its aluminium price forecasts with a new 12-month target of $4,000 per tonne and said it sees prices averaging $3,450 in 2022.

Meanwhile, a rise in COVID-19 infections in major aluminium-producing Chinese city of Baise has also stoked concerns over the supply disruptions with curbs on transportation.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper CMCU3 was flat at $9,780.5 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 climbed 1.3% to $22,975 a tonne, lead CMPB3 was up 0.6% at $2,219, zinc CMZN3 gained 0.5% to $3,611.5 and tin CMSN3 edged up 0.3% to $43,065.

* ShFE copper SCFcv1 fell 0.3% to 70,360 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.6% to 170,210 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 dipped 1.3% to 170,700 yuan, lead SPBcv1 rose 1.3% to 14,995 yuan and tin SSNcv1 slipped 0.5% to 331,610 yuan.

* Aluminium stocks in LME-registered warehouses MALSTX-TOTAL have fallen to their lowest level since 2007 at 767,700 tonnes.

* Aluminium production in the southwest Chinese city of Baise, which has gone into lockdown after recent COVID-19 outbreaks, remains stable though transportation disruptions are starting to weigh, the local industry association said on Tuesday.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.3628 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

