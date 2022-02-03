METALS-Supply concerns lift aluminium; copper slips as dollar slide pauses

Recasts, updates prices, adds comment

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Aluminium edged higher on Thursday, supported by persistent concerns about supply, while copper turned lower as a slide in the U.S. dollar paused.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 was up 0.6% at $3,005 a tonne, as of 0747 GMT, rebounding after a 1.5% drop in the previous session.

Fears of tight supply helped prop up aluminium by more than 7% in January, its biggest monthly gain since April, in the wake of smelter closures in China and Europe due to cost pressures amid soaring power prices caused by energy shortages.

"We expect these issues to weigh on investment, resulting in below-trend supply growth over the next couple of years," ANZ commodity strategists wrote in a note.

Output capacity curbs in China to reduce carbon emissions and geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine added to the market anxiety about aluminium supply.

With a positive demand outlook for the metal, the ANZ strategists expect further inventory drawdowns and market deficit this year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Copper CMCU3 slipped 0.2% to $9,825 a tonne, erasing early gains, but trade was light as markets in top metals consumer China were shut for a week-long holiday.

* The dollar found some footing, pausing the week's slide as investors awaited policy decisions and outlook from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank (ECB)

* The U.S. currency's softness after recently tumbling from a 19-month peak helped lift copper prices over the previous two sessions, as a weaker dollar makes greenback-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

* The ECB is all but certain to keep policy unchanged on Thursday but could acknowledge that inflation could stay high for longer than it had projected, a signal that some may take as a hint at a faster exit from stimulus.

* Japan's Marubeni Corp 8002.T plans to boost copper development as part of a new three-year business plan that envisions an investment of 1 trillion yen ($8.7 billion) and starts from April.

* Zinc CMZN3 was virtually flat at $3,609 a tonne, but nickel CMNI3 shed 0.4% to $22,770, lead CMPB3 dropped 0.4% to $2,232.50, and tin CMSN3 fell 0.5% to $42,850.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

