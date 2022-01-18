METALS-Strong dollar drags copper lower ahead of Fed meeting

(Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)

By Zandi Shabalala

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices succumbed to pressure from the dollar on Tuesday as the market anticipated a more hawkish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve in the lead up to monetary tightening in March.

The Fed meets next week after fairly aggressive comments from officials about how tough they could be in the fight against inflation. [FRX/]

This led to a jump in U.S. Treasury yields that lifted the dollar index to its highest in six days and undermined the appeal of dollar-denominated commodities.

Risk sentiment was lower as a result, dragging stocks and some commodities lower, Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.

"But for the most part most participants are waiting on the sidelines for a clearer statement that the Fed will start its interest rate hike cycle in March," he said.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) eased 0.6% to $9,671 a tonne by 1205 GMT.

POSITIONING: Speculators bet on prices falling, evidenced by a net short position of 12.83% of open interest, according to estimates by broker Marex. This is its highest since May 2020.

INVENTORIES: Copper stocks continued to trend higher, with inventories in LME-registered warehouses climbing by 2,000 tonnes to 94,525 tonnes, the highest in two months.

TIN: Benchmark LME prices for the metal used in solder for electronics hit a record of $42,235 a tonne, underpinned by low inventories and stable demand. Later it was up 1.5% to $42,910 a tonne.

EUROPE METALS: Industry association Eurometaux has asked EU policy-makers to allow member states to support domestic producers of aluminium, zinc and silicon with state aid to ensure supplies of the metals crucial for the transition to low carbon energy.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was back above $3,000 a tonne, helped by low inventories and risks to supply. It

climbed 0.6% to $3,015 a tonne.

Zinc added 0.6% to $3,529, lead shed 0.2% to $2,353, while nickel gained 0.2% to $22,105. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, additional reporting by Eileen Soreng; editing by Barbara Lewis) ((zandi.shabalala@tr.com)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview

COMEX copper futures All metals news

[MTL] All commodities news

[C] Foreign exchange rates

SPEED GUIDES )) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/ (UPDATE 3)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.