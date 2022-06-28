METALS-Slowdown concerns, firm U.S. dollar dent London copper prices

(Adds comments, details and updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

June 28 (Reuters) - London copper prices slipped on Tuesday on a firm U.S. dollar and lingering concerns that rapid interest rate hikes would lead to a global economic slowdown, hitting demand for metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5% at $8,378 a tonne, as of 0441 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract in Shanghai rose 0.7% to 63,900 yuan ($9,541.87) a tonne by the midday break.

"Copper is in wait-and-watch mode after a recent fall due to COVID-19 resurgence in China and central banks around the world rising rates, inducing fear of recession," said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.

"A rebound in prices is possible, but the sustainability is challenging. The $8,000 per tonne level looks to be a good support with LME inventories at multi year low."

Expectations of rapid interest rate hikes by major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, to combat soaring inflation have battered equities and commodities in recent weeks.

The dollar index held firm against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for other currency holders. [USD/]

COPPER: Chilean state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, will adjust its strategy to produce more sustainable copper and meet the Andean country's growing environmental demands.

COVID-19: Mainland China reported 100 new coronavirus cases for June 27, compared with 106 new cases a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

SUPPORT: China will roll out tools in its policy reserve in a timely way to cope with economic challenges, as COVID-19 outbreaks and risks from the Ukraine crisis pose a threat to economy.

PRICES: LME aluminium eased 0.3% to $2,488.50 a tonne, zinc gained 1% to $3,350.50, lead edged 0.1% at $2,002, and tin fell 1.8% to $26,500.

Shanghai aluminium gained 1.1%, zinc rose 1.9%, nickel climbed 1.5%, lead gained 1.1% and tin jumped 4.7%.

($1 = 6.6968 Chinese yuan)

