METALS-Shanghai zinc jumps 4.5% on supply fears

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai zinc prices jumped 4.6% on Tuesday to their highest in nearly three weeks amid global supply concerns after miner and commodity trader Glencore GLEN.L floated plans to put its zinc sulphide operations in Italy on hold for maintenance.

The most-traded January zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 3.9% at 23,805 yuan a tonne, as of 0324 GMT, having hit its highest since Nov. 4 of 23,980 yuan a tonne.

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange CMZN3 eased 0.1% to $3,345 a tonne, having scaled on Monday to its highest level in more than two weeks.

Glencore said the zinc plant in Portovesme, with a capacity of 100,000 tonnes a year, will be put on care and maintenance until there is "a meaningful change in power market prices".

The premium of LME cash zinc over the three-month contract MZN0-3 rose to $52.80 a tonne, its highest since Oct. 29, indicating tightening nearby supplies as LME inventories of the metal MZNSTX-TOTAL fell to the lowest since July 2020 to 175,025 tonnes.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Global primary aluminium output rose to 5.689 million tonnes in October, up 1.2% year-on-year, data from the International Aluminium Institute showed on Monday.

* The global world refined copper market showed a surplus of 52,000 tonnes in August, versus a deficit of 39,000 tonnes in July, the International Copper Study Group said in its latest monthly bulletin.

* ShFE aluminium SNIcv1 rose 0.4% to 19,230 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 climbed 3.4% to 153,030 yuan a tonne and copper SCFcv1 advanced 1.4% to 71,390 yuan a tonne.

* LME copper CMCU3 was up 0.2% at $9,744.50 a tonne, aluminium CMAL3 was flat at $2,690 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 rose 0.5% to $20,440 a tonne and lead CMPB3 eased 0.4% to $2,250.50 a tonne.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar was near a four-and-a-half-year top against the yen on Tuesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was reappointed for a second term, emboldening bets on higher U.S. interest rates. USD/

* Asia stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday, tracking a retreat on Wall Street. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 6.3843 Chinese yuan)

