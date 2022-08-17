METALS-Shanghai zinc, aluminium prices rally on supply concerns

By Siyi Liu and Mai Nguyen

BEIJING/HANOI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai zinc and aluminium prices rallied on Wednesday, lifted by supply concerns due to production disruptions in Europe and China.

The most-traded September zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SZNcv1 rose by as much as 4.6% to hit a two-month high at 25,935 yuan ($3,824.66) a tonne. It eased to 25,425 yuan a tonne by 0427 GMT.

The jump follows a surge in zinc price on London Metal Exchange (LME) the prior day after European smelter Nyrstar NYR.BR said it would put its zinc smelting operations at Budel in the Netherlands on care and maintenance from Sept. 1.

The Belgian company had already cut output by up to 50% at its three European zinc smelters, while Glencore GLEN.L said this month "the current energy supply and price environment poses a significant threat".

Meanwhile, the latest power controls in China, the world's top metal producer, have also sparked concerns over metals supply.

The southwestern Sichuan province ordered industrial users to suspend production from Aug. 15 until Aug. 20 to prioritize residential power supply amid heatwave, disrupting metal production including lithium, aluminium and zinc.

ANZ research forecast a 750,000 tonnes market deficit of the metal primarily used to galvanize iron and steel in 2022 against energy-related supply tension and rising demand.

"Sentiment turned bullish as what's happening in Europe and China are likely to tighten availability and drive up prices," a trader said.

ShFE aluminium SAFcv1, another energy-intensive metal, rose 3.3% to 18,570 yuan a tonne, copper SCFcv1 added 0.1% to 61,830 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 gained 0.3% to 172,960 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 also climbed 0.6% to 15,110 yuan a tonne.

LME aluminium CMAL3 increased 1% to $2,415.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 was down 0.7% at $3,647.50 a tonne, copper CMCU3 nudged up 0.1% at $7984 a tonne, while lead CMPB3 lost 0.9% to $2,144 a tonne.

($1 = 6.7810 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu in Beijing and Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Uttaresh.V)

