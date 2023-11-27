METALS-Shanghai tin hits 7-mth low amid good supply, tepid demand

Rewrites, updates prices as of 0441 GMT, adds comments

BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Tin prices in Shanghai fell to a seven-month low on Tuesday due to adequate supply and subdued demand, offsetting support from a weak U.S. dollar.

The most-traded December tin contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SSNcv1 lost 3.3% to 193,540 yuan ($27,062.85) per metric ton as of 0441 GMT, the lowest since April.

Prices were under supply pressure as domestic production remained steady, plus higher imports, analysts at Hongyuan Futures noted.

Myanmar's Wa militia, a main producing region of tin ore, suspended its mining activities in August.

Local ore selection plants resumed operation in mid-September, leading to more supplies to China in recent months, they added.

China imported 25,299 tons of tin concentrate in October, up 248.3% from September and up 124.2% from last October, customs data showed.

Meanwhile, demand for the metal used in electronics remained tepid as end users focused on destocking at year-end, analysts said.

Weighing on prices further was a gloomy demand outlook as China recorded a slower-than-expected growth in industrial profits last month.

Regardless, the dollar edged lower on Tuesday to a three-month low after slipping overnight on weaker-than-expected new home sales data, making the greenback-priced commodity cheaper for buyers.

Three-month tin on the London Metal Exchange CMSN3 was up 1.4% at $23,295 per ton.

Elsewhere, LME copper CMCU3 held unchanged at $8,363 a ton, aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.2% to $2,214, lead CMPB3 rose 0.5% to $2,173.50, while nickel CMNI3 dipped 0.2% to $16,045, zinc CMZN3 declined 0.1% to $2,537.

SHFE copper slipped 0.3% to 68,020 yuan, aluminium SAFcv1 shed 0.2% to 18,840 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 slid 0.9% to 16,090 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.2% to 123,510 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 gained 0.1% to 21,165 yuan.

($1 = 7.1480 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Janane Venkatraman)

