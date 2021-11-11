METALS-Shanghai tin hits 2-week high as Myanmar COVID-19 surge threatens supply

By Mai Nguyen

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Shanghai tin prices surged to their highest in more than two weeks on Thursday, supported by supply disruptions caused by China closing a port with Myanmar to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

China, the world's top refined tin producer, relied on neighbouring Myanmar for 94% of its tin concentrate imports in 2019. That slipped to 91.7% in 2020 and was below 82% in January-September due to repeated pandemic-related disruption.

The most-traded December tin contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SSNcv1 jumped as much as 4.9% to 288,000 yuan ($45,059.14) a tonne, its highest since Oct. 25.

Three-month tin on the London Metal Exchange CMSN3 was up 1.1% at $37,690 a tonne, as of 0539 GMT.

Tin inventories in both LME MSNSTX-TOTAL and ShFE SN-STX-SGH warehouses have been hovering near multi-year lows levels.

LME cash tin has been in premium over the three-month contract MSN0-3 for all of this year, indicating tight nearby supplies.

"Several downstream soldering manufacturers are optimistic about demand in the fourth quarter," said Jinrui Futures in a note, adding that consumption from the photovoltaic sector remained strong.

However, a tin trader said prices are unlikely to surpass its record high levels hit in October, as most end-users have already acquired stocks for the fourth quarter.

Jinrui Futures said most tin mines will return to normal production after recovering from pandemic-driven disruptions in the fourth quarter, except for Myanmar.

The base metals complex was also supported by easing liquidity worries in the property sector after indebted developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK paid coupon payments to some bondholders. LME aluminum CMAL3 rose 1.3% to $2,610.50 a tonne and ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 advanced as much as 3.2% to near a one-week high of 19,370 yuan a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* ShFE copper SCFcv1 rose 0.4% to 70,450 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 increased 1.9% to 145,900 yuan a tonne, while lead SPBcv1 fell 0.8% to 15,425 yuan a tonne.

* LME copper CMCU3 advanced 0.4% to $9,569 a tonne while lead CMPB3 fell 0.4% to $2,329.50 a tonne.

* PT Vale Indonesia INCO.JK said on Wednesday its nickel matte production is expected to fall as much as 13% next year compared to normal levels, as furnace rebuilding delays brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact output.

($1 = 6.3916 yuan)

