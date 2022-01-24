METALS-Shanghai nickel tumbles after record run as Fed jitters weigh

MANILA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Nickel prices tumbled on Tuesday on profit-taking, with the Chinese futures market hitting the session's 8% lower limit after a blistering rally to record highs, as caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting.

The most-traded March nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped to as low as 163,460 yuan ($25,823.88) a tonne.

Nickel futures SNIcv1 in top consumer China scaled fresh peaks above 180,000 yuan on Monday, supported by concerns over low inventories at exchanges and robust demand prospects.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 was down 1.3% at $22,100 a tonne, as of 0300 GMT, extending losses after a 6.8% slump on Monday.

The metal used to make stainless steel and chemicals for electric vehicle batteries touched $24,435 a tonne last week, the highest since August 2011.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Federal Reserve will begin its two-day meeting later on Tuesday, with worries over a more hawkish U.S. central bank roiling asset markets around the globe.

* Geopolitical tensions added to investors' concerns as the U.S. Department of Defense has announced that about 8,500 American troops were awaiting orders to deploy should Russia invade Ukraine.

* Rio Tinto Plc RIO.AX, RIO.L and the Mongolian government have reached an agreement to end a long-running dispute over the $6.93 billion expansion project for the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mining project.

* Nickel inventories MNISTX-TOTAL in LME-registered warehouses have fallen 65% since April last year, while those of aluminium MALSTX-TOTAL and copper have dropped 56% and 60%, respectively.

* Asian shares and U.S. futures tumbled on Tuesday after a tumultuous Wall Street session, with investors nervous about the situation in Ukraine and eyeing the U.S. Federal Reserve amid worries about a move to tighter monetary policy globally. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 6.3298 yuan)

