METALS-Shanghai nickel scales record high on supply crunch

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Nickel prices in China hit a record high on Thursday, supported by dwindling supplies amid strong demand from stainless steel and electric vehicle battery sectors.

    Jan 20 (Reuters) - Nickel prices in China hit a record high
on Thursday, supported by dwindling supplies amid strong demand
from stainless steel and electric vehicle battery sectors. 
    The most-traded February nickel contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange <SNIcv1> hit a record high of 175,050 yuan 
($27,591.26) a tonne and was up 6.6% at 174,110 yuan by 0250
GMT.
    Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange <CMNI3>
climbed 1.7% to $23,535 a tonne, after hitting a peak since
August 2011.
    Inventories in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses
<NI-STX-SGH> were at 4,711 tonnes, near record lows seen in
August 2021. Stocks in LME-registered warehouses <MNISTX-TOTAL>
have fallen to 94,830 tonnes, its lowest level in more than two
years. 
    The premium for the cash over the three-month nickel
contract <MNI0-3> was at $330 a tonne, hovering closer to a near
13-year peak of $495 seen earlier this week. 
    
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME copper <CMCU3> eased 0.1% to $9,830 a tonne, aluminium
<CMAL3> fell 0.9% to $3,021, lead <CMPB3> was down 0.3% at
$2,355 and zinc <CMZN3> inched up 0.1% to $3,586. Tin <CMSN3>
gained 1.2% to $43,400, a record high. 
    * ShFE copper <SCFcv1> rose 1.1% to 70,770 yuan a tonne,
aluminium <SAFcv1> fell 0.9% to 21,285 yuan, zinc <SZNcv1>
climbed 1.3% to 25,080 yuan and lead <SPBcv1> was 0.6% higher at
15,600 yuan. Tin <SSNcv1> gained 4.3% to 331,570 yuan a tonne,
having earlier hit a record high of 331,960 yuan.
    * China's refined copper production in 2021 rose 7.4%
year-on-year to 10.49 million tonnes to an annual record high,
National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Thursday.
[nB9N2TE02R]
    * MMG's <1208.HK> Las Bambas copper mine on Wednesday inked
a deal with local residents in Peru with increased job offers
for locals in a bid to avoid future road blockades that could
disrupt operations. [nL1N2U001S]
    * Indonesia, the world's second biggest producer of tin, has
yet to issue any permits to export the metal in 2022 via its
ICDX, exchange, an official said on Wednesday, while the
country's other commodities bourse said it was unaware of any
delays. [nL1N2TZ0RZ]
    MARKETS NEWS
    * Higher commodity prices were supporting the Canadian and
Australian dollars, while a pause in this week's rally in U.S.
Treasury yields meant the dollar also marked time. [USD/]
    * Asian share markets broke a five-day slide to edge higher,
shrugging off drops in Europe and on Wall Street overnight as
China underscored its diverging monetary and economic picture by
cutting benchmark mortgage rates. [MKTS/GLOB]
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0745  France  Business Climate Mfg      Jan
    1000  EU      HICP Final MM, YY         Dec
    1330  US      Initial Jobless Clm       Weekly
    1330  US      Philly Fed Business Indx  Jan
    1500  US      Existing Home Sales       Dec


($1 = 6.3444 Chinese yuan)

