METALS-Shanghai nickel leaps to record high on supply worries

Nickel prices in Shanghai hit a record high on Thursday as falling Chinese imports raised worries about supply, while potentially lower output in the Philippines amid an already tight inventory situation also lifted prices.

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Nickel prices in Shanghai hit a record high on Thursday as falling Chinese imports raised worries about supply, while potentially lower output in the Philippines amid an already tight inventory situation also lifted prices.

The most-traded November nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SNIcv1 hit a record 161,600 yuan ($25,274.48) a tonne, while three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 advanced as much as 2.2% to $21,425 a tonne, its highest since May 2014.

China's September imports of nickel ore and nickel pig iron (NPI) fell 1.6% and 12.3% month-on-month, while ore output in the Philippines, the No. 1 supplier for China, could decline this year due to unfavourable weather.

There is a shortage of ferronickel in the market, said a trader.

Prices of NPI with nickel content of 10%-15% in China SMM-NIC-NPI15 rose to a record $1,502.50 a tonne. Chinese production of NPI - used in making stainless steel - has been disrupted due to a widespread power curb in the country.

Chinese NPI plants operated at their lowest level on record earlier this month, said Marex commodities broker Anna Stablum in a note, citing data from Marex Spectron's joint venture partner Earth-I.

Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA saw third quarter output fell 22% year-on-year, while Russian miner Nornickel said its nickel production in January-September fell 23% year-on-year, despite a pickup in third-quarter output.

Refined nickel inventories in ShFE warehouses NI-STX-SGH have been hovering near a record low for weeks, while LME stocks of the metal MNISTX-TOTAL were at their lowest since December 2019 of 92,766 tonnes.

LME cash nickel was traded at a $83-a-tonne premium over the three-month contract CMNI0-3, the highest level since October 2019, indicating tightness of nearby inventories, with one party holding 40-49% of nickel warrants 0#LME-WHL, LME data showed.

Despite some dips in demand from the electric vehicle sector, overall demand for refined nickel is still optimistic, said Huatai Futures in a report.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper CMCU3 dipped 0.1% to $10,173 a tonne at 0520 GMT, aluminium CMAL3 advanced 1.4% to $3,113.50 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 rose 1.8% to $3,626 a tonne.

* ShFE lead SPBcv1 rose 2.4% to 16,080 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 advanced 3.5% to 295,060 yuan a tonne, copper SCFcv1 increased 1.5% to 74,760 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.3938 yuan)

Nickel prices hit record high, supported by low inventorieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3m2dhcs

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

