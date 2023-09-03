METALS-Shanghai nickel jumps to near 4-month high on supply jitters, firm demand

BEIJING, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Shanghai nickel rallied about 5% on Monday to its highest level in nearly four months, driven by rising ore prices and tightened supply from top producer Indonesia amid strong seasonal demand.

The most-traded October nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SNIcv1 jumped as much as 4.8% to its highest since May 9 and was at 170,340 yuan ($23,423.13) per metric ton, as of 0155 GMT.

Indonesia, which is the top exporter of nickel products to China, recently delayed issuing mining quotas, resulting in elevated prices and tightened supply of nickel ore.

Planned strong stainless steel production for September, the main nickel-using sector, and a recent rally in the most-traded stainless steel contract SHSSU3 also bolstered sentiment.

Meanwhile, a firm dollar weighed on the market. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated metals less affordable for buyers holding other currencies. FRX/

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 lost 1.1% to $20,850 per metric ton.

Investors are now awaiting key U.S. services and Chinese trade and inflation data due out later in the week for further direction.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 1% to $2,214 a ton, tin CMSN3 slid 0.5% to $25,670, zinc CMZN3 lost 0.7% to $2,467.50, lead CMPB3 slipped 1.1% to $2,225 and copper CMCU3 shed 0.2% to $8,480.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 was down 0.7% to 19,070 yuan a ton, while zinc SZNcv1 gained 0.4% to 21,160 yuan, lead SPBcv1 climbed 0.1% to 16,735 yuan, tin SSNcv1 moved 0.2% up to 216,150 yuan, and copper SCFcv1 was up 0.1% at 69,560 yuan.

($1 = 7.2723 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

