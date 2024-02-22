METALS-Shanghai nickel hits 3-month high amid supply fears

Recasts, updates prices as of 0401 GMT

BEIJING, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai nickel extended gains on Friday to a three-month peak, supported by concerns over Indonesian ore supply and a potential U.S. sanction on Russian metal.

The most-traded March nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE)SNIcv1 advanced 4.1% to 135,220 yuan ($18,792.04) per metric ton as of 0401 GMT, its highest since Nov. 20.

The contract has gained 7.7% so far this week, the biggest weekly rise since June.

Meanwhile, three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) <CMCU3> held steady around a 14-week high at $17,450 per ton.

Reemerging speculation over the slow process of Indonesia's mining quota approval sparked fears of ore supply tightness, said analysts at CITIC Futures in a note.

Other minerals are also facing the same issue, with the country's refined tin exports falling 99% in January to 400 kg due to the delay.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Washington plans to announce a major sanctions package against Moscow on Friday, triggering speculation over expansion of sanctions on Russian metals.

The dollar index was little changed after sliding in previous sessions as investors awaited new data for clues on when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin cutting interest rates.

LME aluminium CMAL3 climbed 0.3% to $2,205.50 per ton, copper CMUC3 dipped 0.1% at $8,577, zinc CMZN3 rose 0.3% to $2,392.50, lead CMPB3 nudged 0.1% lower at $2,085 and tin CMSN3 shed 0.3% to $26,100.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.1% to 18,840 yuan a ton, copper SCFcv1 was up 0.3% at 69,300 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 gained 0.1% to 20,405 yuan, and lead SPBcv1 moved 0.1% higher to 15,885 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 dropped 1.2% to 214,800 yuan.

($1 = 7.1956 Chinese yuan renminbi)

