METALS-Shanghai nickel buoyed by falling stocks, strong demand view

By Eileen Soreng

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Shanghai nickel prices rose on Wednesday and were headed for their best session in two weeks, as inventories in Shanghai exchange warehouses hovered near record lows, while the demand outlook remained robust.

The most actively traded February nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SNIcv1 was up 1% at 147,990 yuan ($23,291.94) a tonne, as of 0640 GMT, after rising as much as 2.1% earlier in the session. Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 eased 0.1% to $20,160 a tonne.

Refined nickel inventories in ShFE warehouses NI-STX-SGH were at 5,563 tonnes last week, hovering near a record low of 4,455 tonnes hit in August. LME stocks of the metal MNISTX-TOTAL fell 58% from April to 110,358 tonnes, their lowest since December 2019.

LME cash nickel premium over the three-month contract MNI0-3 was $150.80 a tonne, indicating tight nearby supplies.

"We believe demand for nickel for the production of stainless steel and non-stainless steel will hold up in 2022," analysts at ANZ said in a note, adding demand was likely to get a boost from targets for electric vehicle sales and renewables.

FUNDAMENTALS

* ShFE copper SCFcv1 rose 0.1% to 69,610 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 gained 0.6% to 18,865 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.4% to 23,160 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 rose 1.2% to 283,240 yuan a tonne. Lead SPBcv1 rose 1.9% to 15,175 yuan a tonne and was headed for its best day in more than a month.

* LME copper CMCU3 edged 0.2% lower to $9,575 a tonne, aluminium CMAL3 was up 0.1% at $2,631 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 gained 0.5% to $3,242 and lead CMPB3 was 1% higher at $2,208 a tonne.

* Copper prices are likely to retreat below $9,000/tonne over the next one or two months as seasonal factors loosen the physical market, China demand weakens, against a backdrop of tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve, Citi said in a note.

* Peruvian government officials failed to broker a deal on Tuesday to unblock a key distribution corridor used by MMG Ltd's 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine, according to minutes of the meeting seen by Reuters.

