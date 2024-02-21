News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-Shanghai nickel at 3-week high as potential sanctions on Russia lift supply fears

Credit: REUTERS/JUAN CARLOS ULATE

February 21, 2024 — 10:35 pm EST

Written by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shanghai nickel prices jumped more than 2% on Thursday to a three-week high as traders assessed concerns over global supply with speculation of renewed U.S. sanctions against Russia.

The most-traded March nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SNIcv1 was up 2.6% at 130,570 yuan ($18,152.37) a metric ton, as of 0312 GMT, hitting its highest levels since Jan. 29.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 retreated 0.3% to $16,885 per ton, having jumped 3.6% in the previous session and posting the biggest daily gain since last November.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Washington plans to unveil a major sanctions package against Moscow on Friday. This could involve metals, which are a major source of revenue for the country.

Russia is a main producer of nickel and aluminium.

Elsewhere, LME aluminium CMAL3 slid 0.2% to $2,216, having hit a three-week high in the prior session, copper CMUC3 was flat at $8,542, zinc CMZN3 was steady at $2,394, lead CMPB3 was unmoved at 0.8% to $2,078 and tin CMSN3 rose 0.3% to $26,370.

The dollar index =USDheld broadly steady as traders awaited a slew of business activity surveys to gauge the health of major economies and what that may mean for the global interest rate outlook.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 slipped 0.6% to 18,780 yuan a ton, while copper SCFcv1 was up 0.4% at 69,050 yuan, tin SSNcv1 dipped 0.3% to 217,840 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 gained 0.2% to 20,385 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 ticked 0.3% higher at 15,875 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L ($1 = 7.1930 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.