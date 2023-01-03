METALS-Shanghai metals fall as COVID surge in China unsettles traders

Updates prices, adds quotes and details

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Prices of Shanghai metals fell on Tuesday as the rapid spread of coronavirus infections and shrinking factory activities in top consumer China heightened traders' concerns of tepid demand.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was down 0.5% at 65,800 yuan ($9,554.09) a tonne, as of 0654 GMT, aluminium SAFcv1 dropped 2.4% to 18,240 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 shed 0.9% to 23,500 yuan a tonne.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 was down 0.3% at 228,520 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 was flat at 209,170 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 fell 0.5% to 15,855 yuan a tonne.

China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed factory activity shrank for the third straight month in December and at the sharpest pace in nearly three years as COVID-19 infections swept through production lines across the country.

The private Caixin survey, believed to focus on smaller, export-oriented firms compared with the larger official PMI survey, also showed factory activity shrank at a sharper pace in December after Beijing's abrupt reversal of anti-virus measures.

The industrial metals markets might in the next few months as the headwinds of slow growth will likely dominate the economic landscape for some time.

"The consumption (of copper in China) is currently entering the seasonal consumption off-season," said Huatai Futures in a report.

The dropping of China's stringent "zero-COVID" measures had sparked some hopes for better economic activities in the world's biggest metals consuming market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 rose 1.3% to $8,484 a tonne, reversing two sessions of losses.

LME aluminium CMAL3 increased 0.3% to $2,385 a tonne, tin CMSN3 advanced 2% to $25,300 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 was up 1.4% at $3,013 a tonne, while lead CMPB3 declined 0.9% to $2,272.50 a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.8871 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.