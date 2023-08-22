News & Insights

METALS-Shanghai lead touches 17-month high on supply worries

Credit: REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

August 22, 2023 — 03:18 am EDT

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

Updates prices at 0633 GMT, adds quotes

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) lead prices leapt to a more than 17-month high on Tuesday on fears that there would not be enough metal to cover the short positions expiring next month.

The most-traded September lead contract on SHFE SPBcv1 jumped as much as 1% to 16,280 yuan ($2,235.50) per metric ton, a level unseen since March 2022.

Thousands of tons of lead sold on the SHFE for delivery next month are expected to trigger a price surgeas the current SHFE inventory is not enough to cover them and the physical market is tight.

Three-month lead on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMPB3 rose 0.2% to $2,170 a ton at 0633 GMT.

"It sounds like the beginning of a classic short squeeze," said a trader.

"There's a lot of SHFE registered lead sitting in Taiwan LME warehouses right now. In the event of a short squeeze, one can (in theory) use LME lead in Taiwan to deliver into SHFE," said the trader.

Lead inventory in Taiwan of 31,475 tons accounts for 56% of total LME stockpiles of the metal, exchange data showed.

But on the LME, a party holding 50%-80% of warrants raised near-term supply concerns and flipped the cash-three month spread to a premium of $17.50 a ton, from a discount that lasted for a month until Aug. 15. 0#LME-WHL

LME copper CMCU3 rose 0.8% to $8,338 a ton, aluminium CMAL3advanced 1.1% to $2,168, nickel CMNI3 climbed 2.1% to $20,545, zinc CMZN3 increased 1% to $2,341.50, while tin CMSN3 rose 1.2% at $26,020.

SHFE copper SCFcv1 rose 0.5% to 68,790 yuan a ton, aluminium SAFcv1 advanced 1.5% to 18,725 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 leaped 1.4% to 169,320 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 was up 1.1% at 20,155 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 jumped 2.7% to 219,520 yuan.

A softer dollar index .DXY made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

For top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.2825 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sohini Goswami)

