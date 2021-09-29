METALS-Shanghai copper slips on China power squeeze worries

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Wednesday in Shanghai, as investors reduced risk exposure amid uncertainty caused by a power curtailment and ahead of a major holiday in China.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.9% to 68,600 yuan ($10,609.00) a tonne at 0300 GMT, while three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dipped 0.1% to $9,264 a tonne.

Power restrictions in China have hurt supplies of some metals in recent months, but electricity curbs recently spread to more downstream sectors and dampened manufacturing, hurting the demand for metals.

Meanwhile, a stronger dollar .DXY also made greenback-priced metals more expensive and less appealing to holders of other currencies.

China is going on a week-long holiday starting Oct. 1, with investors squaring positions ahead of the break to reduce exposure in a volatile market environment. CN/HOLIDAY

* LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 1.2% to $2,909 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.6% to $18,450 a tonne and tin CMSN3 was down 0.8% to $35,510 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.8% to 22,800 yuan tonne, nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.7% to 141,220 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.8% to 14,395 yuan a tonne while tin SSNcv1 rose 1.3% to 273,130 yuan a tonne.

* Asian shares lost ground, tracking declines on Wall Street as investors fretted over economic uncertainties that caused a spike in U.S. benchmark bond yields and pushed the dollar to a more than 10-month high. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

