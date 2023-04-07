METALS-Shanghai copper set for weekly losses amid economic headwinds

(Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)
BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices in Shanghai nudged up on Friday, amid quiet trading ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report, but the metal was headed for a slight weekly loss under macro economic pressure.
Copper prices, often seen as an economic bellwether, touched their lowest in more than two weeks on Wednesday after weak U.S. economic data fuelled fears of a recession.
The dollar index was little changed on Friday, after a slip in the previous session as investors pondered how pivotal U.S. jobs data coming out on a stock trading holiday might impact Federal Reserve policy and unleash a potentially volatile market reaction.
Meanwhile, tight inventories and improved demand in top consumer China lent some support to the market.
Marex noted a growing number of Chinese smelters were inactive by the end of March and the second quarter is also expected to be a particularly busy period for maintenance in China.
CITIC Futures forecast for 2023 that China's copper production will rise by 6.6% while its demand will increase by 4%.
