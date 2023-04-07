Commodities

METALS-Shanghai copper set for weekly losses amid economic headwinds

Credit: REUTERS/Sonali Paul

April 07, 2023 — 01:18 am EDT

BEIJING, April 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices in Shanghai nudged up on Friday, amid quiet trading ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report, but the metal was headed for a slight weekly loss under macro economic pressure.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange added 0.3% at 68,800 yuan a tonne as of 0438 GMT. It has lost 0.9% so far this week.

Trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME) is closed because of the Good Friday holiday. Three-month LME copper declined 1.5% this week.

Copper prices, often seen as an economic bellwether, touched their lowest in more than two weeks on Wednesday after weak U.S. economic data fuelled fears of a recession.

The dollar index was little changed on Friday, after a slip in the previous session as investors pondered how pivotal U.S. jobs data coming out on a stock trading holiday might impact Federal Reserve policy and unleash a potentially volatile market reaction.

Meanwhile, tight inventories and improved demand in top consumer China lent some support to the market.

Marex noted a growing number of Chinese smelters were inactive by the end of March and the second quarter is also expected to be a particularly busy period for maintenance in China.

CITIC Futures forecast for 2023 that China's copper production will rise by 6.6% while its demand will increase by 4%.

SHFE aluminium gained 0.5% to 18,695 yuan a tonne, zinc was little changed at 22,095 yuan, nickel rose 3.1% to 178,760 yuan, lead was up 0.7% at 15,330 yuan, while tin slipped 0.8% to 195,980 yuan.

