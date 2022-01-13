METALS-Shanghai copper scales a more than two-month peak on supply fears
By Eileen Soreng
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Copper prices in China hit a more than two-month high on Thursday, supported by concerns of supply tightness amid persistent low inventories.
"Copper prices are reflecting the continuation of low visible inventories across exchanges," CRU analyst Craig Lang said, adding that logistical constraints and a closed ShFE-LME arbitrage window have been impacting imports into China recently.
Meanwhile, good growth in green energy-related sectors is expected to continue to support demand and sentiment, Lang said.
The threat of a strike at Teck Resources Ltd's
"U.S. inflation is at multi-year highs, and it is expected that efforts to control this rise will be a headwind for (copper) prices," said Neil Welsh, a metals broker at Britannia Global Markets.
U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in December which bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates as early as March.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Indonesia, the world's biggest thermal coal exporter, has allowed 37 loaded coal vessels to depart after they secured approvals from authorities.
