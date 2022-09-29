METALS-Shanghai copper rises on tight stocks position, improving demand

By Mai Nguyen

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Copper prices in Shanghai rose on Thursday, as tight inventories and improving consumption of the metal in top user China lent support.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 1.1% to 60,830 yuan ($8,453.19) a tonne at 0648 GMT.

The commercial property market in China is badly hurt, but demand for copper from other areas like infrastructure projects or renewables picked up amid the government's policy support and accommodating weather conditions at the end of the rainy season, said He Tianyu, a copper analyst at CRU.

Tight supply in some areas of China also helped, said He.

China's bonded warehouse copper inventories SMM-CUR-BON were at their lowest on record of 81,800 tonnes. ShFE copper stocks were down 78% since March, while COMEX copper inventories HG-STX-COMEX dropped to their lowest since July 2021.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.4% to $7,389.50 a tonne, as the dollar .DXY clawed back from a recent dip to near a two-decade high, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

LME copper inventories rose to their highest since July 21 at 133,550 tonnes MCUSTX-TOTAL.

The overall outlook for metals demand globally remained grim, as central banks around the world tightened their monetary policy to curb rising inflation and amid shortage of energy supply in Europe that could hurt economic activities.

LME zinc CMZN3 rose 1.3% to $2,890.50 a tonne, tin CMSN3 advanced 0.6% to $20,845 a tonne and aluminium CMAL3 increased 0.7% to $2,138.50 a tonne.

ShFE lead SPBcv1 was up 1% at 15,005 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 advanced 0.4% to 179,890 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 edged up 0.2% to 18,005 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.6% to 23,750 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 7.1961 yuan)

