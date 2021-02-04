METALS-Shanghai copper rises on stimulus hopes; firm dollar weighs on London prices

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices rose on Thursday on expectations of further stimulus from the United States, but a firm dollar limited gains in the London market.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 1.1% to 57,770 yuan ($8,942.31) a tonne by 0644 GMT, while three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was almost unchanged at $7,839.50 a tonne.

The U.S. Congress pushed ahead with a maneuver to pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. The plan is still pending a vote at the Senate.

U.S. data showed private payrolls rebounding more than expected in January, while service activities also improved strongly, pointing to signs of a recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

"Prices were capped as the U.S. Dollar Index strengthened, while hopes of more stimulus underpinned markets," said commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron in a note.

A firm dollar .DXY nearing its strongest in more than two months made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Soaring sales of consumer goods such as washing machines, fridges, freezers and cars in the world outside China are expected to invigorate copper consumption and create shortages later this year.

* In China, a central bank official said the People's Bank of China will keep liquidity reasonably ample, easing money supply worries in the world's top metals consumer.

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N is close to reaching a $2.8-billion deal with China's Tsingshan Holding Group to build a copper smelter in Indonesia.

* LME aluminium CMAL3 advanced 0.9% to $1,992 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 increased 0.1% at $17,670 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 climbed 0.7% to $2,634 a tonne.

*ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 jumped 2.4% to 15,354 yuan a tonne, while zinc SZNcv1 increased 1.7% at 19,920 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.4603 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Rashmi Aich)

