METALS-Shanghai copper rebounds on low inventory

May 8 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices rose on Monday as low inventory levels provided a cushion after prices fell for three straight weeks due to weaker-than-expected demand in China.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.8% to 67,120 yuan ($9,706.44) a tonne as of 0420 GMT, aluminium SAFcv1 advanced 0.4% to 18,390 yuan a tonne and nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.3% to 183,870 yuan a tonne.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 increased 1.6% to 21,485 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 was 0.4% higher at 207,630 yuan a tonne, while lead SPBcv1 fell 0.2% to 15,285 yuan a tonne.

Copper inventories in SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH fell to their lowest levels since Jan. 13 to 134,919 tonnes on Friday, equivalent to over three days of China's annual demand last year, data by the World Bureau of Metal Statistics showed.

Copper prices will likely be supported by low stocks, the maintenance of smelters in May, potentially better demand post the Labour Day holiday as well as the metal becoming cheaper in the past few weeks, brokerage Huatai Futures said in a report.

SHFE copper prices have lost 4.8% since April 17, while the three-month copper contract on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 6.6% since April 14.

The LME is closed for a public holiday on Monday to celebrate the coronation of Britain's King Charles and will resume trading on May 9.

